Mother of missing Pembroke woman speaks

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mother from Genesee County is desperate to find her daughter who was last seen in Miami.

Jennifer Say told News 4 her daughter, 22-year-old Alexis Say was last seen leaving a Miami hospital on Monday, January 23rd. Say grew up in Pembroke and moved to Miami in October of last year.

Her mother says Alexis was taken to a hospital for treatment after having a seizure. That day, she borrowed a woman’s cell phone to call her mother and hasn’t been heard from since.

Jennifer says Alexis was hooked on heroin and had been receiving treatment from a rehab facility. Someone from rehab was supposed to pick her up from the emergency room that day. Her mother said security guards in the hospital saw her sitting in the lobby waiting for a ride and that’s the last time she was seen.

Say’s family has been passing out thousands of flyers and was recently contacted by a Human Trafficking Task Force.

Anyone with information on Alexis’s disappearance is asked to text or call 585-545-5045. You can also click this link to find ways you can help.

Alexis’ grandmother was Peggy Say. News 4 reported numerous times in the 1980’s and 1990’s about Peggy Say’s brother, Terry Anderson, a journalist, who was held as a U.S. hostage in Lebanon for seven years before being freed.

Decades later, Jennifer Say wants the community to hear her plea and help find her daughter.