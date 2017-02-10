Niagara County inmate death ruled a homicide, but Sheriff’s office disagrees

By Published: Updated:
dejuan

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Niagara County inmate a homicide.

DeJuan Hunt, 25, died while jailed in Niagara County near the end of August. The county Sheriff’s office said the man died in his sleep.

Hunt, who lived in Niagara Falls, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NCCC.

On Friday, Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced the ruling of the medical examiner, but also said that the Niagara County Sheriff’s office does not agree with the ruling.

While in the jail, Hunt was placed in a cell where he was supervised. During one incident, Voutour said corrections officers had to use force, but that the force was “needed” and “appropriate.”

The medical examiner found no outward injuries on Hunt. Voutour believes Hunt regularly received medical care.

As an internal investigation remains open, the case has been forwarded to the Niagara County District Attorney’s office.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s