Niagara County inmate death ruled a homicide, but Sheriff’s office disagrees

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Niagara County inmate a homicide.

DeJuan Hunt, 25, died while jailed in Niagara County near the end of August. The county Sheriff’s office said the man died in his sleep.

Hunt, who lived in Niagara Falls, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NCCC.

On Friday, Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced the ruling of the medical examiner, but also said that the Niagara County Sheriff’s office does not agree with the ruling.

While in the jail, Hunt was placed in a cell where he was supervised. During one incident, Voutour said corrections officers had to use force, but that the force was “needed” and “appropriate.”

The medical examiner found no outward injuries on Hunt. Voutour believes Hunt regularly received medical care.

As an internal investigation remains open, the case has been forwarded to the Niagara County District Attorney’s office.