Parking attendant recovering after assaulted and robbed at gun point

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who pay to park in downtown Buffalo are on edge after an armed robbery near Canalside.

Dozens of people park in the downtown lot daily, it’s the Lower Terrace lot 1447, which is walking distance to Pearl Street and the Key Bank Center.

Customers say it’s one of the cheaper and quieter lots in the city, but Thursday night a parking lot attendant was beat up and robbed at gunpoint.

“Approximately 7 pm yesterday (Thursday) a parking lot attendant was leaving work when he was accosted by two unknown individuals who did produce a gun and robbed him of approximately $300 dollars cash,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo, Buffalo Police Department.

The parking lot attendant, who wishes to remain anonymous, told News 4 he was walking over to a customer yelling from the back of the lot about damage to his car. When the attendant got to the car, he says he was beat in the head with an object, put in a choke hold and his face shoved in the ground. The two suspects threatened to kill him several times.

Police have not been able to identify either suspect.

“The two suspects are about 5’8″ each, medium build in their mid to late 20’s, they were dressed in all black with black hoodies on,” said Lt. Rinaldo.

Rinaldo says it’s not common for this to happen in the downtown lots.

“I haven’t’ seen anything like that in this area, I’ve been parking here for almost 10 years,” said Mike Ganschow, parking pass holder.

Buffalo Police are increasing their presence in all the city lots Friday evening.

As for those who park in the Lower Terrace lot daily, they tell us they will be more aware from here on out.

“It’s not very well lit down here, I usually kind of hurry to the car you know, you’re by yourself, it’s dark,” said Mike Euscher, parking pass holder.

“It makes me a little leery now knowing that,” said Cindy Jarosz, parking pass holder.

Detectives are looking at surveillance footage around the area. If you have any information you’re asked to contact Buffalo Police.

The victim is recovering from a concussion.