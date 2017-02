BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced that they have purchased the building located at 59 Illinois St. and 79 Perry St. in Buffalo

The purchase was made through an affiliate company.

It is not clear what the building will be used for, but Pegula says “development of the property is currently in the early planning stages, as PSE determines how it can best contribute to the future growth of the Canalside and Cobblestone districts.”