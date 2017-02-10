Toy wands sold at Buffalo Disney Live show being recalled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 30,000 toy wands that were sold at recent Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

They were sold at the Buffalo Disney Live show on Oct. 23.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the top component of the wands “can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod,” which could be hazardous to children.

Those seeking a full refund can contact Feld Entertainment at (800) 755-1530 or (703) 448-3683, email Recall@feldinc.com or click “Recall” at feldentertainment.com.

The recalled wands have lot numbers 954544 and 954603 imprinted on the bottom, and either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top.