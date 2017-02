BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of UB students were crossing Windspear Ave. Thursday night when they were struck by a car.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. near the 100 block of the street.

Two female students, both 21, were injured. One of them is in serious condition.

The man who officials say was driving the car was arrested and charged with DWI. He has only been identified as a 40-year-old Amherst resident.

Officials say other charges are possible.