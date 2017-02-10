Van Miller’s collection of auction items ‘well received’

By Published: Updated:
van-2003

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Van Miller’s widow, Gloria, says she is happy to see the items Van collected over decades will now be enjoyed by others.

‘The Voice of the Bills’ was known for picking up memorabilia and keepsakes during his 37 seasons as the play-by-play man of the Buffalo Bills. After his death in 2015, his family decided that many of these items should find new homes.

During Super Bowl weekend, Hunt Auctions took bids on dozens of items from Van’s collection — footballs, coats, pins, plaques, rings, and a 1989 Chrysler TC by Maserati. Almost everything sold, except the car.

Auctioneer Dave Hunt says, “the Van Miller items were very well received with the rings performing the best among the group. Final sale prices for the rings were:1964 Buffalo Bills AFL championship ring $12,650, 1965 Buffalo Bills AFL championship ring $8,050, and 1991 Buffalo Bills AFC championship ring        $6,325.”

Among other items in the auction: a 2004 Hall of Fame autographed football with 35 signatures drew $1300, his collection of football pins went for $500, and his 1992 Bills AFC Champions watch sold for $225.

To see the final bids on the Van Miller collection in the NFL Live Auction go to huntauctions.com and look for items #78-105. The auction is now closed.

Gloria Miller tells News Four she will explore other ways of selling the Maserati, which has under 30,000 miles and ‘has never been in the rain!’  She also expects to sell more items in the future.

While it was difficult for her to part with so many things that Van brought home with him over the years, she sees this as one way to keep his memory alive and appreciated by football fans. She calls this experience ‘bittersweet.’

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s