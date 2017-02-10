Van Miller’s collection of auction items ‘well received’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Van Miller’s widow, Gloria, says she is happy to see the items Van collected over decades will now be enjoyed by others.



‘The Voice of the Bills’ was known for picking up memorabilia and keepsakes during his 37 seasons as the play-by-play man of the Buffalo Bills. After his death in 2015, his family decided that many of these items should find new homes.

During Super Bowl weekend, Hunt Auctions took bids on dozens of items from Van’s collection — footballs, coats, pins, plaques, rings, and a 1989 Chrysler TC by Maserati. Almost everything sold, except the car.

Auctioneer Dave Hunt says, “the Van Miller items were very well received with the rings performing the best among the group. Final sale prices for the rings were:1964 Buffalo Bills AFL championship ring $12,650, 1965 Buffalo Bills AFL championship ring $8,050, and 1991 Buffalo Bills AFC championship ring $6,325.”

Among other items in the auction: a 2004 Hall of Fame autographed football with 35 signatures drew $1300, his collection of football pins went for $500, and his 1992 Bills AFC Champions watch sold for $225.

To see the final bids on the Van Miller collection in the NFL Live Auction go to huntauctions.com and look for items #78-105. The auction is now closed.

Gloria Miller tells News Four she will explore other ways of selling the Maserati, which has under 30,000 miles and ‘has never been in the rain!’ She also expects to sell more items in the future.

While it was difficult for her to part with so many things that Van brought home with him over the years, she sees this as one way to keep his memory alive and appreciated by football fans. She calls this experience ‘bittersweet.’