UPDATE: 20 year old man falls over cliff at Eighteen Mile Creek Park

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg Police responded to Eighteen Mile Creek Park Saturday afternoon after an Angola man fell over the cliff.

First responders found the 20 year old man alert and responsive, with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the man fell about 100 feet after losing his footing on slippery leaves and mud. They tell us he fell while trying to get to the creek bed after deviating from the marked trail.

Mercy Flight transported the man to ECMC for an evaluation.

The Hamburg Fire Department, Hamburg Water Rescue and Eden Emergency Squad were all on the scene.

Police remind hikers to stay on marked trails.

