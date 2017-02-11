Buffalo Public Schools’ graduation rates are increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- More students in Buffalo are graduating from high school, according to new data released by the State Education Department on Friday.

Graduation rates increased from 61 percent in 2015 to 64 percent in 2016.

BPS officials said in a statement that the growth can be attributed to the New Education Bargain. The statement went on to say the six new innovative high schools and the promise of a college scholarship through Say Yes are encouraging children to get a high school diploma.

“My goal- we’re in the 60’s now, then the 70’s, and then the 80’s, and beyond that,” said Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. “We have different pathways and the sky is the limit.”

Dr. Cash said they’re creating programs in schools to develop a culture of success at each individual school. An example of this, he told News 4, are the dual enrollment programs they’ve started with local colleges.

They hope to reach a 70 percent graduation rate by 2019.