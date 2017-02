BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- St. Francis outlasted Park in another overtime thriller in front of a sellout crowd.

Elsewhere, Canisius’ Jayce Johnson had 15 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 72-49 win over St. Joe’s.

Also, the Kenmore East girls basketball team beat crosstown rival Kenmore West, 42-20. The Bulldogs captured their first Niagara Frontier League title since 2008.