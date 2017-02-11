Winter storm brings ice, rain, then snow Sunday

** Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Wyoming counties from 4PM Sunday through 1PM Monday.**

** Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany counties starting at 3AM Sunday through 7AM Monday.**

The first half of the evening will be quiet but closer to midnight conditions will deteriorate as a complex winter storm arrives overnight. This developing storm system will cross through WNY late tonight into Sunday before strengthening into the Northeast. Initially a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and freezing rain will likely fall very early Sunday morning. The most impacted areas will be the northern half of WNY, from the Buffalo metro through Rochester, where icy conditions are possible Sunday morning. Ice accumulations close to 1/10th of an inch are possible north and east of Buffalo. Winter weather advisories have been issued in Niagara Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming Counties for that reason. After the messy morning, temperatures will climb high enough that any sleet/freezing rain will switch to plain soaking rain for a time.

As colder air moves in during the afternoon on Sunday, expect a quick transition to snow and sleet to occur by Sunday afternoon evening. 1-2″ slushy inches may be found on area roads by Sunday evening. Snow showers will be common Sunday night into Monday with minimal accumulations of a couple inches North of Buffalo. South of the city winter storm warnings have been issued. In the snow belt 6-12″ of fresh snow is likely before dying down Monday afternoon. This snow will likely cause headaches for AM drivers on Monday.

Computer models seem to be trending a little chillier next week with at least a couple snow showers returning for Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Dry Evening, Mixed Showers Arrive from South to North Late, Slick Spots Overnight, Especially North and East of Buffalo. Wind: E 4-8 Low: 29-34.

SUNDAY: Wintry mix of Snow, Sleet, and Freezing Rain early changes to Rain for a period. Precipitation changes back to Snow later in the day, poor travel conditions likely, Wind: NE 4-8, High: 34-40, Snow at night, heavy at times mainly south of Buffalo, where 6-12″ are possible in the hills. Low: 26.

MONDAY: Morning Snow Showers taper in the afternoon. Mostly Cloudy, High: 30, Low: 22.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Light Snow Showers develop late, High: 38, Low: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Snow Showers, High: 33, Low: 22.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Snow Showers, High: 30, Low: 20.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 31, Low: 24.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 38, Low: 32.

