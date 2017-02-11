Polar bears at the zoo enjoy first date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today was a very special day for two animals at the Buffalo Zoo. Luna and Sakari, two polar bears, went on their first date.

On a cold winter day, many people were feeling warm at the buffalo zoo. That’s because Luna and Sakari went on their first date and there will definitely call back. After meeting just recently, the two have grown to love each other, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Caitlyn Bruce, Primary Polar Bear Keeper at the Buffalo Zoo told News 4,”From the second we opened up that door they have been great together. They absolutely love being with each other. The only time we separate them at all is during feeding time so that everyone can get their fair share.”

To celebrate the holiday of love, the polar bears were given red heart shaped treats and were able to play together.Bruce said, “Today they made it official and they are kind of hanging out and doing some date related enrichment activities and stuff.”

They’re hoping that with continued success Luna and Sakari will be able to bring some new polar bears to the zoo…but it may have to wait a little while.Bruce said, “We’ll probably not see any cubs for another year. It’s not out of the realm of possibility but I would be very very surprised if we saw cubs this year.”

And although Luna and Sakari’s love story took center stage today, all of the animals at the zoo could use a little extra love. This Valentine’s Day people can adopt an animal for their significant others as a gift! Christian Dobosiewicz, Communications specialist at the Buffalo Zoo said, “You can purchase one of our animals here symbolically, and all the money from that goes towards feeding the animals.”

In addition to helping out a good cause it’s also something that’s nontraditional. Dobosoiewicz said, “It’s a really unique, cool program, for gifts and stuff.”

And the best part is, it won’t break the bank. If you are looking to adopt an animal this year, you can find more information here.