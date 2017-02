BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police want to know who killed 27 year old Christina Banks.

They say she was shot on July 26, 2016 inside a home at 257 Vermont Street. Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police urge anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Crime Stoppers and Buffalo Police are offering a $2,500 reward.

You should call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 if you have information that can help lead to an arrest.