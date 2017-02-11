Road to ride-sharing: lawmakers hold public forum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a hundred people from all over the state made their voices heard Saturday. It was the first of four public forums on ride-sharing that will be held across upstate New York.

Officials say about 99 percent of the people that spoke were in favor of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

Buffalo remains the only NFL city without ride-sharing services.

“People think, well what’s wrong with Buffalo, why wouldn’t they have something like that? Every other city has it,” said Patrick Kaler, President/CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Politicians and community members have been pushing legislation for the past year.

Officials say without Uber, it’s interfering with tourism.

“It could be a hindrance to us booking major conventions, bringing other special events into the destination because organizers will say well how are we going to move our attendees around in Buffalo,” said Kaler.

Other supporters say it will decrease drinking and driving.

“People are being critically injured, crippled and maimed everyday, we can save hundreds of lives if this is passed,” said Elizabeth Obad, President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Some people say they support ride-sharing, but they don’t support the bill as it’s currently written, including those with disabilities.

“This isn’t an item of convenience for us, this is a civil right for us,” said Todd Vaarwerk, Western New York Independent Living.

“They need to provide accessible service for persons with disabilities,” said Steven Truesdale, community member.

But what could be the loudest group of challengers, is taxi drivers.

“I’m against it. It seems like we’re just throwing out the care of who we have picking up our public,” said Brian Drake, owner of Broadway Taxi.

State officials say they will take everyone’s feedback to Albany. They expect the ride-sharing bill to pass sometime this year.