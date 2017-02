ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Saturday night.

A Jeep driven by Jayson Dersham went off Seward Road just before 9:00 p.m., hit a large tree and spun around before stopping.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found the Jeep off the east shoulder, with only a driver in the car, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dersham died at the scene, according to Jeff McIntire, Genesee County Coroner.

Dersham’s age was not released.