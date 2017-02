BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday marks the 8th anniversary of Flight 3407, the fatal plane crash which devastated the Town of Clarence and the Western New York community.

Now, the man who brought the community back together after this tragedy is speaking out for the first time.

Emergency Manager for the Town of Clarence, Dave Bissonnette shares his story in his new book, “Flight 3407 Compassionate Leadership In The Face Of Disaster.”

He said, “18 months ago if you said we were going to write a book, I would’ve said, “not me!”

Bissonette and his wife Traci say they were out of their comfort zone writing this book. Traci said, “We definitely relived moments when we were talking in the book and going through this, and writing it.”

Bissonette helped lead the response team in one of the most tragic times in our area, but he didn’t do it alone. He said, “A big part of what I do as Emergency Manger does effect my household. Traci for years has been exposed to the stresses of crisis management and how to respond to loss.”

Traci Bissonette said, “It was a difficult time for Dave. Without question; what he went through.”

The book is a reflection on his career:more than 25 years of emergency management experience. The 11 days after Flight 3407 crashed into Clarence, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground. But they said this is the year they want to share their story.

“We’ve captured now the lose ends that we’ve been feeling for a long time. And wanting to honor the families and the victims of this crash our way.”

Dave Bissonette wants to share tactical information with the community, but also how to deal with the emotional aftermath. But most importantly, how to bring a community back together again.

Dave Bissonette said, “There are a lot of tragic things that occurred, but there were so many good things that resulted from that, and those are things that we want to continue to pass on.”

Traci Bissonette said, “It was some very dark, dark days. But through all of that, there was so much compassion for the people of Buffalo and the community, and we were just so amazed at the strength of what Buffalo carries.”