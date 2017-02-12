Hundreds dance to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis

zumbathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 100 people danced their hearts out to help raise awareness and money for Multiple Sclerosis.

Sunday was the sixth annual “Zumbathon to benefit the National National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Upstate New York.”

Zumba is a workout that involves fun music and dancing.

Organizer Denise Herkey-Jarosch says this event hits close to home. She has been living with MS for 17 years.

“I found in my time living with ms that being active as you can be helps. And Zumba has helped me, I’ve been doing Zumba for six years. And thanks to the Zumba community and these amazing instructors that volunteer their time, we’re here for the sixth time holding this great event,” said Herkey-Jarosch.

Over the last five years the Zumbathon has raised more than $10,000.

There are more than 12,000 Upstate New Yorkers living with MS. If you would like to get involved and help raise awareness, click here.

