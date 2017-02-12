Winter storm brings ice, rain, then snow today into Monday

** Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Wyoming counties from 4PM Sunday through 1PM Monday.**

** Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for All of Western New York from 1AM Sunday through 7AM Monday.**

This morning, a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue to fall. The most impacted areas will be the northern half of WNY, from the Buffalo metro through Rochester. Ice accumulations close to 1/10th of an inch are likely north and east of Buffalo. Winter weather advisories have been issued in Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming Counties for that reason. After the messy morning, temperatures will climb high enough that any sleet/freezing rain will switch to plain soaking rain for a time.

As colder air moves in during the afternoon today, expect a transition to snow and sleet to occur by early Sunday evening. 1-2″ slushy inches may be found on area roads by Sunday evening. Snow showers will be common Sunday night into Monday with 3-6″ North of Buffalo. South of the city winter storm warnings have been issued. In the snow belt 5-9″ of fresh snow is likely before adding a few more inches Monday morning and afternoon.This snow will cause headaches for AM drivers on Monday.

Computer models seem to be trending a little chillier next week with at least a couple snow showers returning for Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Wintry mix of Snow, Sleet, and Freezing Rain changes to Rain for a period. Precipitation changes back to Snow later in the day, poor travel conditions likely, Wind: E/NW 5-8, High: 34-40, Snow at night, heavy at times mainly south of Buffalo, where 6-12″ are possible in the hills. Low: 26.

MONDAY: Morning Snow Showers bring 1-2 fresh inches before tapering off in the afternoon. Mostly Cloudy and Cold, High: 30, Low: 22.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Light Snow Showers develop late, High: 38, Low: 28.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Snow Showers, High: 33, Low: 22.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Snow Showers, High: 30, Low: 20.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 31, Low: 24.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 38, Low: 32.

Download the 4 Warn Weather App