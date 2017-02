WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Slippery conditions caused a car crash in Wheatfield Sunday morning.

It happened on Niagara Road around 6:30 a.m.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and slid into oncoming traffic.

After driving into traffic, she left the roadway and hit a tree on the passenger side of her car.

The driver had to be extricated from the car and was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

The accident investigation unit is reviewing the crash.