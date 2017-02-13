Bisons announce increased security measures at Coca-Cola Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons are boosting security measures for the upcoming the season.

Anyone entering Coca-Cola Field must walk through metal detectors and will be required to remove cameras and phones beforehand. If necessary, the Bisons say fans may be wanded by security officials.

Fans are not allowed to re-enter Coca-Cola Field after leaving.

The organization released a list of items that will not be permitted at Coca-Cola Field.

firearms

knives

glassware

silverware

cans

coolers

nets

baseball bats

laser pointers

skateboards

roller blades

hoverboards

wheeled shoes

beach balls and other inflatables

airhorns

artificial noise makers

aerosols

selfie sticks

cakes

gift wrapped packages/presents

Items that are allowed inside the ballpark are:

Backpacks

Baseball gloves

Diaper Bags

Standard-size seat cushion with no storage pockets

Collapsible Strollers that can easily be stored at the top of seating sections

Video and Photo Cameras (no tripods/drones allowed)

Small radios (must be listened to via ear pieces)

Umbrellas (may only be opened in the seating areas during rain delays)

The Bisons say the following items will be permitted if they fit within a 16”x16”x12” single-compartment bag.

One 20 oz. factory-sealed plastic bottle of water per person

One small juice box per child

One single-serve portion clear plastic sandwich bag of food per person, measuring no bigger than 6 ½” x 5 ½”