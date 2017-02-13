Bisons announce increased security measures at Coca-Cola Field

By Published: Updated:
buffalo-bisons-30-seasons-logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons are boosting security measures for the upcoming the season.

Anyone entering Coca-Cola Field must walk through metal detectors and will be required to remove cameras and phones beforehand. If necessary, the Bisons say fans may be wanded by security officials.

Fans are not allowed to re-enter Coca-Cola Field after leaving.

The organization released a list of items that will not be permitted at Coca-Cola Field.

  • firearms
  • knives
  • glassware
  • silverware
  • cans
  • coolers
  • nets
  • baseball bats
  • laser pointers
  • skateboards
  • roller blades
  • hoverboards
  • wheeled shoes
  • beach balls and other inflatables
  • airhorns
  • artificial noise makers
  • aerosols
  • selfie sticks
  • cakes
  • gift wrapped packages/presents

Items that are allowed inside the ballpark are:

  • Backpacks
  • Baseball gloves
  • Diaper Bags
  • Standard-size seat cushion with no storage pockets
  • Collapsible Strollers that can easily be stored at the top of seating sections
  • Video and Photo Cameras (no tripods/drones allowed)
  • Small radios (must be listened to via ear pieces)
  • Umbrellas (may only be opened in the seating areas during rain delays)

The Bisons say the following items will be permitted if they fit within a 16”x16”x12” single-compartment bag.

  • One 20 oz. factory-sealed plastic bottle of water per person
  • One small juice box per child
  • One single-serve portion clear plastic sandwich bag of food per person, measuring no bigger than 6 ½” x 5 ½”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s