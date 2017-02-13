Canisius College students Albany bound for New York Student Aid Alliance Advocacy Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius students are heading to Albany for Tuesday’s New York Student Aid Alliance Advocacy day.

A delegation of students from Canisius College attend the New York Student Aid Alliance Advocacy day every year. They’re advocating for private education and making college affordable for students

They plan to ask legislators to increase awards through the tuition assistance program or TAP, and double funding for opportunity programs by 2020. Students say advocating at this time is especially important because proposed legislation to make tuition free at SUNY schools would have an impact on private schools like Canisius College.

“Try to make sure that private institutions that are in a similar place as Canisius have the same ability to continue to thrive within New York state as a SUNY school that has a lot of state support,” said Jeffrey Spencer, Undergraduate Student Association Business and Finance Vice President.

“Especially in the current time with possible legislation that would offer free tuition at SUNY schools, they definitely want to advocate for the state of institutions like Canisius that are private institutions as well,” said Neil Savoy, Canisius College Student Engagement Graduate Assistant.

People from several private and independent schools from across the state will be at Tuesday’s event. Representatives from Hilbert College in Hamburg will also be there.