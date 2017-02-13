Charges against Austin Harig dismissed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who ran against Carl Paladino for a spot on the Buffalo school board at age 18 has been cleared of all charges after being accused of gang assault.

Austin Harig was also charged with assault and harassment in August. Before he was arrested, Harig challenged Paladino for the Park District seat on the school board, but lost.

Buffalo police arrested Harig and a 21-year-old after allegedly finding two men in their twenties “beaten about their face and body.”

The charges against Harig were dismissed earlier this month. James Ostrowski, Harig’s attorney, filed a notice of claim against the City of Buffalo on Monday, which he calls “a necessary step before filing a lawsuit for false arrest and malicious prosecution against the City of Buffalo.”

Ostrowski says that Harig rendered first aid to a man he was originally accused of assaulting.

Harig spent 12 days in the Erie County Holding Center as a result of his arrest.

“As a result of his experience, Harig has resolved to become active in reforming the criminal justice system and is considering attending law school after college,” Ostrowski wrote in a statement.