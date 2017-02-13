Despite prescription, Getzville father fights to get his son medical marijuana

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Robert Fuggit’s 40-year-old son Christopher began suffering from seizures when he was just a toddler. Recently, Christopher was prescribed medical marijuana to help.

Christopher lives in a group home in West Seneca. Staff there, won’t administer the drug to him. The medicine comes in an oil form.

“The nurses that work at the group home said that they could not administer it. And when I inquired they said well we just can’t,” Robert told News 4.

According to Fuggit, a supervisor at the group home told him staff there (who are all RNs) isn’t not allowed to administer Schedule One drugs, like marijuana.

Marijuana is federally illegal, but it’s been approved for medicinal use in New York state.

According to the New York Department of Health, it’s really up to the facility whether or not it allows it’s nurses to become registered care givers.

There’s no policy at the state level stating they can’t. There’s also no policy requiring them to. Here’s a statement from the DOH on the subject:

“The law and corresponding regulations provide registered patients the ability to designate up to two caregivers who are willing to assist them with acquiring and/or administering approved medical marijuana products. Neither the Compassionate Care Act nor the regulations prohibit a registered patient from designating a registered nurse as a caregiver. However, nothing in the law or regulations prohibits an employer from issuing a policy specifying that their employees may not act as designated caregivers as part of their employment duties.”

“When they passed this law I don’t think the people in the state legislature were able to anticipate the type of problems that would exist outside of people giving it to their kids in their own home,” Fuggit said.

The group home, which is run by the Developmental Disabilities Service Organization (DDSO) would not comment on our story.

News 4 called DDSO several times as well. They have yet to get back to us.

Fuggit, who is an MD, debated becoming Christopher’s certified caregiver himself, but that would be mean he’d need to make two trips to the group home a day to give him the drug.

He’s also considered hiring a private caregiver, but that costs a lot of money.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re going to try. I’m going to continue to delve into this. And I’m hoping we can get some resolution,” he said.