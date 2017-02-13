Frustrated Lehner, Bylsma after Sabres loss “This is starting to get disrespectful”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Robin Lehner is angry.

Following the Sabres 4-2 loss on Sunday night, Buffalo’s starting goaltender did not hold back his frustration for his fellow teammates.

“It is not even disappointing anymore it is…I am starting to get angry.,” Lehner said. “This is all talk, we have to look ourselves in the mirror here. I think it is disrespectful when we have a game plan and we do the exact opposite, coach is drawing it up there and we don’t do what he said.”

Vancouver had six power play opportunities on the night, scoring one time on the advantage in the first period to tie the game at 1. They scored two more times just as the penalty was expiring, against a Buffalo team that is second to last on penalty kill percentage. The loss comes just a night after Buffalo picked up a critical win on the road against Toronto.

“We haven’t done anything in this league, Gio (Brian Gionta) won a cup, all respect to him, he has done something in this league. The rest of us…we haven’t. End of story. We have to stop thinking after we win a game that we are Chicago or Boston. We have to listen to our coach and respect this team.”

Head coach Dan Bylsma echoed Lehner’s comments following the loss, adding that his players aren’t disrespecting their coach but, the game of hockey.

“We are not a team that has won a championship, we are not a team that has won anything yet.And that is what we are trying to get and those words are…and the way we played was disrespectful to the process and disrespectful to the game.”

The Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.