Hundreds complain of ill feelings after driving Ford Explorer

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Thursday, June 5, 2014, file photo, clouds are reflected in the Ford sign at a dealership in Wexford, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, June 5, 2014, file photo, clouds are reflected in the Ford sign at a dealership in Wexford, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WIVB) — Hundreds of people who own Ford Explorers are complaining that the vehicles might be making them ill.

There are roughly one million Explorers on the road, and hundreds of vehicle owners have complained of a smell similar to sulfur or rotten eggs while driving. Many complainants have said the issue occurs while “accelerating with the air conditioning active and in circulation mode,” according to a CBS report.

A number of drivers are worried the exhaust might be toxic.

A California police officer passed out in his police cruiser, which was a 2014 Ford Explorer, while responding to a call.

Doctors were not able to find a medical reason behind his blackout.

The CBS investigation says Ford has “known about the issue since at least 2012.” They have since issued three repair bulletins to vehicle dealerships.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s