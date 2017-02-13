Hundreds complain of ill feelings after driving Ford Explorer

(WIVB) — Hundreds of people who own Ford Explorers are complaining that the vehicles might be making them ill.

There are roughly one million Explorers on the road, and hundreds of vehicle owners have complained of a smell similar to sulfur or rotten eggs while driving. Many complainants have said the issue occurs while “accelerating with the air conditioning active and in circulation mode,” according to a CBS report.

A number of drivers are worried the exhaust might be toxic.

A California police officer passed out in his police cruiser, which was a 2014 Ford Explorer, while responding to a call.

Doctors were not able to find a medical reason behind his blackout.

The CBS investigation says Ford has “known about the issue since at least 2012.” They have since issued three repair bulletins to vehicle dealerships.