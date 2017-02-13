Lake band narrowly hits southern tier

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The snow is letting up a little in Westfield where it’s been falling continuously since early the morning, making the sidewalks slick and the streets, slushy.

Crews have been working on the main strip here, clearing it and salting throughout the day as the snow is falling. The town’s highway department supervisor says this winter they’ve used an average amount of salt as they’re going around treating the roads pretty regularly. He says they’re pacing to use about 60 tons of salt.

One shop owner says he has used twice as much salt as normal and he was back out today– making several rounds with his shovel, making the sidewalk safe and clear for patrons.

Residents say the mixed winter weather makes it an interesting season for them as they never know if the storm will be a hit or a miss.

“I was surprised,” said Vincent Vacanti, a shop owner. “I expected a blizzard. I live on the hill and really get snow and I didn’t get it so I’m happy.”

“I come over the hill,” said Paige Nelson, who works at the Community Pharmacy in Westfield. “It’s was slick and not great. But I have all-wheel drive so I came prepared.”

A lot of the residents we spoke with say they like this weather and try taking advantage of it while it’s around, but they were quick to add they are looking forward to spring’s arrival.