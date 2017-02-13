Lenihan to step down, Zellner to assume double duty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Len Lenihan is a Democratic stalwart in Western New York, serving as a longtime legislator — eventually becoming majority leader and then chairman — serving as the county Democratic chairman for 10 years and then as the Democrat’s Board of Elections Commissioner for the past two years.

But more important than the posts he’s held, is the passion with which he’s held them.

“You couldn’t have written a book that has a better ending than this. It was almost like this year’s Super Bowl,” he said at his temporary office spot Monday afternoon at the Rath Building. “Who could imagine a 40-year career in politics ending with such an amazing election.”

Lenihan will end his career as one of two Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners in the wake of a furious, energetic campaign that kept he and his office busy.

Making matters even more complicated during the 2016 campaign season, the third floor of the BOE’s home on Eagle Street caught fire just before the Primary.

“Twelve days before the Primary, we had a fire,” he said. “And we had to literally get up and move from W. Eagle to get over here.”

All told, Lenihan’s spent a nearly half century on the front lines of the highs and lows of politics.

One of his biggest career highlights, he said, was the 2008 election of Barack Obama. It serves as an appropriate example of his political priorities: Excitement over the democratic process, massive voter turnout and a big win for Democrats across the country.

“To say that euphoria broke out was putting it mildly,” he said. “I’ve just never seen a jolt of electricity strike a room like that in my life. It was absolutely exhilarating.”

Lenihan has long championed bringing more voters of all political affiliations to the polls on Election Day.

“It’s America at work. It’s watching the Americans go out every year and claim their government,” he said. “And to be a part of that, you have to just want to be in politics.”

Lenihan’s likely replacement is a man who considers him a mentor, Erie Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner.

Zellner would maintain his post as the committee chairman, but forego the $70,000 annual salary. The commissioner’s salary is $117,000.

“When the party was kind of lost in the wilderness, when the Erie County Democratic Committee was split, when we had ethical challenges with a past regime, this party looked for a community leader with a strong record of service,” Zellner said. “And they got it with Len Lenihan.”

Zellner says he hopes to maintain Lenihan’s energy and leadership, both as the party chairman, and as the Democrat counterpart on the Board of Elections.

“We are at a very difficult time in our country right now, and I think that the election rules are being challenged every day from the highest levels,” Zellner said. “We need a strong leader as the Democratic commissioner of the board.”

The changeover is expected to take about a week, but likely won’t be complete for another month. Lenihan is expected to submit a 30-day notice of retirement on Wednesday.

Next Monday, the party’s executive committee will vote on Zellner as commissioner, and then pass along their recommendation to Democrats on the county legislature. They’re expected to consider the appointment on Feb. 23.