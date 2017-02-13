New law to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to register for organ, tissue donation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, a new law will go into effect allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to register for organ, eye and tissue donation.

“This new law is a balanced effort to help in this administration’s efforts to expand state’s donor registry and help more New Yorkers receive the gift of life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “With this action, we are taking one more step toward a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

The law goes into effect on National Organ Donor Day.

If a minor dies before they turn 18, their parents or legal guardians have the option to rescind the decision.

“An estimated 600 New Yorkers die every year while waiting for an organ transplant,” Assembly Assistant Speaker Felix Ortiz said. “This new law should result in a greater number of applicants taking the time to consider the opportunity to save a life through organ donation. As 10,000 New Yorkers wait for transplants, the State must do everything in our power to increase the number of registered donors. Enrollment in the Registry should improve and lives will be saved.”