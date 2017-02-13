Planning Board gives green light to One Seneca Tower redevelopment plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- In the center of a bustling Buffalo, One Seneca Tower is becoming a beacon of opportunity after years of collecting dust.

Work may begin soon on Buffalo’s tallest building. The Planning Board approved the site plan for One Seneca Tower on Monday.

Washington D.C. based company, Douglas Development Corporation, bought the property in September.

“The highlight for the project is to walk there right now and you see nothing but a desert and to come back here five years from now and find a vibrant project,” said Douglas Jemal, the developer.

His project got the green light from the Planning Board after very little discussion.

“With the changes the new owner is going to make, it will have more of an architectural appeal and will be much more appreciated by everybody,” said Planning Board Member Henry Burns.

Jemal still needs routine permits to put shovels in the ground.

“We’re all on the same path,” said Jemal. “We want to see the canal, we want to see the revitalization of downtown Buffalo so I think this is a partnership between a private developer and the city.”

His lawyer estimates full build-out will take about 24 months but Jemal told reporters his goal is to be “fast and furious.”

Phase one of this project calls for transforming the annex buildings so there is retail space on the plaza level, then four levels of apartments and a penthouse level with roof terraces. There will be a total of 183 units.

Another retail building will also be added and there will be retail space on the third floor of the Tower.

Jemal told News 4 at a project unveiling in January that there will be restaurants, clothing stores, hotels and more. At that event, Vice President of Douglas Development Corporation Paul Millstein also told News 4 the project will include a grocery store, an REI outdoor sporting goods store and microbreweries.

At the Planning Board meeting however, Jemal said they have to build it before signing leases.

He also wants to re-do the plaza.

“We want to make it a pedestrian friendly environment,” said Jemal. “We have all of these offices around here, people live and work and there are no places to go.”

Only one person spoke during the public hearing. Buffalo resident Daniel Sack said he supports the mix-use elements of the plan but he has concerns that the combination of building materials and colors creates a “jumble of patterns”. He wanted to see a more cohesive plan.

The Planning Board disagreed.

“It’s going to be a terrific project,” said Burns.

Jemal looks forward to getting started.

“As quickly as we can get it done, we’ll get it done,” he said.

He told reporters they have a general contractor lined up for the phase one.

Plans for the rest of the tower have not been released at this point but Jemal did say a restaurant on the top floor would be cool.