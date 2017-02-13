Police: Alfred State student does not want to press charges after stabbing

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Village of Alfred say an Alfred State student does not want to press charges after he was stabbed.

Around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, officials say they received a call about a stabbing.  Authorities then headed to Mill St.

The stabbing itself happened at a party, officials say. After the victim, who remains unidentified, was found, he was treated at St. James Mercy Hospital and released. Sources say he had a leg wound.

The victim claimed he did not know who stabbed him, police say.

Police officers went to Alfred State, where they saw someone with a knife among a group of people involved in a fight. Officers received assistance from New York State Police, Alfred State University police and Wellsville police.

No one was taken into custody.

If anyone has any information on the stabbing, they can call Alfred Village police at (607) 587-8877 or Alfred State police at (607) 587-3999.

