BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are at the scene of an apparent shooting on the first block of Oneida Street.

Police posted the following tweet shortly before 8:30 p.m.:

BREAKING: BPD on scene of apparent shooting in the first block of Oneida Street. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 14, 2017

Sources tell News 4’s Nalina Shapiro this is a targeted shooting. Sources say the victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.