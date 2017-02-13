Salamanca schools close Monday after teacher’s death

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Superintendent of Salamanca City School District says school was cancelled Monday due to a teacher’s death.

Nelson Beard, a sixth grade teacher at Seneca Elementary School, passed away over the weekend.

Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the school needs to “allow our crisis team time to plan for the return of students tomorrow.”

Nelson was called a “young, energetic and truly amazing teacher,” by Breidenstein.

Olean police say Beard’s death was “unattended,” meaning he died at home. No one was around when he passed.

Breidenstein says Crisis Team members will be available throughout the week. Additional support can be found through the following organizations:

  • Seneca Nation Behavioral Health Unit – 945-9001
  • Seneca Nation Child & Family Services – 945-5894
  • Cattaraugus County Community Services – 945-5211
  • Catholic Charities – 372-0101
  • Salamanca Youth Center – 945-1311
  • St. Mary’s Episcopal Church – 945-1609

