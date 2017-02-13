Suspected illegal aliens arrested in Hamburg

By Published: Updated:
Photo sent by viewer
Photo sent by viewer

HAMBURG. N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 23 suspected illegal aliens in Hamburg Monday night.

Police and Border Patrol agents were seen at the 7-Eleven store at Southwestern Boulevard and Sowles Road around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the suspected aliens were removed from white vans in the parking lot and arrested.

Border Patrol agents say the suspects have been transported to a holding facility where they will be processed. The incident is under investigation by U.S. Border Patrol.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s