Suspected illegal aliens arrested in Hamburg

HAMBURG. N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 23 suspected illegal aliens in Hamburg Monday night.

Police and Border Patrol agents were seen at the 7-Eleven store at Southwestern Boulevard and Sowles Road around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the suspected aliens were removed from white vans in the parking lot and arrested.

Border Patrol agents say the suspects have been transported to a holding facility where they will be processed. The incident is under investigation by U.S. Border Patrol.