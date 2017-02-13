Tax time: Deductions that can save you money

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of the year, when we pull out our paperwork and get ready to file taxes. News 4 Wake Up wanted to look at some tax reductions that could save you money.

These don’t have to be itemized in order to claim them.

The first one is for educators. If you’ve paid for classroom supplies out of your own pocket, you can claim those expenses as a tax deduction. You can claim up to $250 dollars of your costs for supplies. If you’ve paid more than that, the excess costs can be deducted as an employee business expense on Schedule “A” as a miscellaneous itemized deduction.

If you were a reservist of the armed forces in 2016 and you incurred travel expenses connected to your performence of reserve services, you can deduct them regardless of how much you make. Eligible expenses must be for travel more than 100 miles away from your home. You’ve have to complete and attach form 2106 to your tax return.

There’s also a health savings account deduction. If you were enrolled in one of the high deductible health insurance plans and you contributed to a health savings account, you can claim these contributions as an adjustment to income. You can claim this deduction on Form 8889.

If you moved either to take a new job or because you current job was relocated, your out-of-pocket costs can be claimed as an adjustment to income. Your move must meet time and distance requirements. The expenses that qualify are laid out on Form 3903. It must be completed and included with your tax return.

Learn more by visiting the IRS Credits and Deductions.