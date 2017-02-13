Teaching assistant accused of abusing student at Hamburg school

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teaching assistant at Randolph Academy, a school for kids with emotional and behavioral needs, has been accused of abusing a student.

Sean Callaghan was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying business records and harassment.

Callaghan is accused of pushing the student into a wall at the Hamburg school while holding them by the neck. Prosecutors say the incident occurred last March.

In addition to that, prosecutors say Callaghan made false statements about the incident in the school’s records.

“While the victim in this case was not injured, applying pressure to a person’s neck can quickly lead to unconsciousness and is potentially lethal,” Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning said. “School personnel, like this defendant, who attack at-risk youth in their care will be held accountable.”