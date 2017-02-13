Their time together was brief, but memories will last a lifetime

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Summer West was a two-year old when her father was taken suddenly and tragically.

Their time together was fleeting, but her memories are strong enough to last a lifetime.

“I would say that he was a real funny guy, and I like his laughter, said the Clarence fifth-grader, as home video clips of her dad flash across a computer screen

It’s her only window into a world that she was too young to remember; memorable moments that fill in the gaps of a life without her dad.

“I would say that I love him very much and I wish he could be down here with us because I really miss him so much,” she explained when asked what she would say to him.

Most of what Summer knows comes from her mother, Jennifer West, who captured home video snippets of the two of them together.

“That’s a good thing that I was always behind the camera taking the pictures and video so that I could say this was your dad. This is who he is. Who he was,” said West.

“That is all she has because a two-year old can’t really like, it’s hard to tell like, she’ll say I think I remember, but then she’s probably remembering the video she saw,” she added.

Eight years ago Continental Connection Flight 3407, operated by Colgan Air, crashed into a Clarence Center home killing 50 people, including one person on the ground.

Ernie West, a Northrop Grumman employee returning from a business trip, was among those on the plane who died.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the “probable cause” of the accident was from “the captain’s inappropriate response to the activation of the stick shaker, which led to an aerodynamic stall from which the airplane did not recover.”

“I don’t remember actually saying to a two-year old your daddy’s dead. I don’t remember that moment,” Jennifer West explained.

“Somehow we got through it.”

While too young to remember the brief time she had with her father, Summer West is filled with fond memories, thanks to those video clips that her mom captured and kept.

“My dad was riding me in this buggy, and we were going around in circles around the table,” Summer recalled with a smile. “My mom was recording.”

That memory is preserved, along with the time he danced with Summer during the holidays or took her for a spin on a riding mower.

Summer is an active and happy 10-year old.

But now and then there are tough days.

“Like on Father’s Day. I feel sad because I don’t have any father, and it’s kind of like making me feel left out,” she said.

To help ease the sadness, Summer says she’ll write a note on a balloon and release it up in the sky or snuggle with two memory bears made from her dad’s favorite comfy clothes.

“I remember him. It’s kind of like I think his soul is in it. So, I think he’s always there in one of the bears or maybe both of them,” she explained. “It gives me a happy and a sad feeling at the same time. The sad feeling is that I miss him. The happy feeling that I think he’s with me.”

J ennifer West says her goal as an only parent has been focused on raising her daughter in a loving and happy environment.

“She’s very happy, yeah. We have a lot of fun, and you know, thank God for family,” she said.

West only wishes that her husband could see how Summer is growing and accomplishing things.

“I get so teary-eyed when I watch her perform or whatever because I just think… I wish he was here to see it. But then at the same time I feel lucky that I am here to see it for both of us,” she said.