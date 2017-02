PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing DWI charges after a crash in Perrysburg.

New York State Police say Katie Harjo was driving on Eaton Rd. when she went off the road, through a ditch and into some trees.

State Police say Harjo failed standard sobriety tests and was nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Harjo was also given traffic tickets and is expected in court later this week.