CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After taking a leave of absence from his position as Williamsville’s deputy mayor, Chris Duquin pleaded guilty to DWI in Clarence Town Court.

Police arrested Chris Duquin after they say he struck two vehicles while driving drunk on N. Ellicott St. on September 17.

Duquin’s license will be revoked for six months and he will have to have an interlock device on his car for one year.