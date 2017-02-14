Anchor Bar shooting suspects plead not guilty to murder charges again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The two men who are accused of carrying out a fatal shooting inside the Anchor Bar restaurant in May are moving closer to having their case go to trial after they were arraigned Tuesday morning on a new indictment.

The latest indictment, known as a superseding indictment, replaces the original indictment returned against Jorge Suarez and Gregory Ramos in connection with the May 20th shooting that left Anchor Bar employee Freddie Dizon dead.

Suarez is accused of firing the gun; Ramos is accused of driving the getaway car. Both were charged with 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon in October.

The charges against Ramos were dismissed in late December after Judge Thomsas Franczyk found that there was insufficient evidence presented to the Grand Jury to support the charges returned.

Under New York State law, the driver in this sort of situation can be just as guilty of murder as the person who pulled the trigger if the driver knew what the other was intending to do.

The prosecution believes Ramos knew what was going to happen, and so the District Attorney’s office went back to the same Grand Jury as before to re-present the cases against both suspects, adding new evidence against Ramos this time around.

The Grand Jury returned a superseding indictment, once again charging both men with 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned on the new indictment in an Erie County Courtroom on Tuesday.

Although the charges were never dismissed against Suarez, the prosecution brought the evidence against both suspects back to the Grand Jury together, because they want to keep both suspects on the same indictment. That will allow the suspects to be tried as co-defendants, and will prevent the court from having to have the same witnesses give the same testimony over and over again in separate trials.

Attorney Joseph Terranova, who represents Ramos, says he is going to renew his motion to sever the case. “They are very different cases, and two different people and they should be tried separately,” he told News 4.

“They were acting together, their actions were for a joint purpose, and the allegations are they each had individual roles in this unfortunate situation,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, when asked about the prosecution’s desire to try both suspects together.

The defense attorneys in this case say they are basically back to square one in the process as the case moves forward, and they will continue to fight to get the charges dismissed. “This is just an indictment. It is only an accusation. There’s been no proof that my client has done anything illegal or that he committed this crime,” said attorney Mark Worrell, who, along with his co-counsel, Gary Phillips, is representing Jorge Suarez.

Suarez and Ramos are next due in court for pre-trial motions on March 23rd at 9:30 a.m.

If convicted on the murder charge, each man could face between 25 years and life in prison.