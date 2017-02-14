Chance the Rapper to perform at Darien Lake on May 31

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fresh off of his three Grammy wins on Sunday night, LiveNation announced that Chance the Rapper is coming to Darien Lake.

As part of Spring Tour 2017, Chance the Rapper, who took home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album, will perform at the venue on May 31.

Ticket prices for the concert range from $28.50 to $86. They go on sale Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The show starts at 8 p.m.