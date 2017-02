DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Village of Depew dispatcher suddenly passed away at age 37.

Depew police say Kevin Przybyl started serving in 2016. West Seneca police say he worked with them as a dispatcher for several years.

Depew police tweeted this on Monday night:

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Dispatcher Kevin Przybyl, age 37. PSD Przybyl served since 2016. Rest in peace Kevin. pic.twitter.com/7bv1G0fxFR — Depew Police (@DepewPolice) February 14, 2017

The Depew Fire Department tweeted: “Rest in peace Dispatcher Przybyl. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family, DPD coworkers, and fellow firefighters at @BowmansvilleVFA”