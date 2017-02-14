Emergency services community shares memories of Depew dispatcher

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Emergency services community across Western New York is sharing memories of a dispatch officer who lost his battle with cystic fibrosis. Just last week, he contracted pneumonia, and police announced on Twitter he died early Monday morning.

That’s how fellow dispatch officers at the Depew Police Department describe Kevin Przybyl. Despite fighting cystic fibrosis most of his life, they say you would never see him without a smile.

The flag outside the Depew Police Department flags hang at half-staff in honor of Przybyl, Tuesday.

Chief of Police Stan Carwile in Depew said, “He was a dedicated individual, and very hard working and always professional, and always upbeat.”

He only worked with Przybyl since the end of October.But in that short time. Carwo;e said he made such big impact on the Police Department. Carwile said, “It was nice to be around him knowing that he had these adversities but yet he didn’t let it affect him in a negative way he was always positive.”

Przybyl had been fighting cystic fibrosis his entire life. Winters were hard on his lungs so he moved south. In Florida, he had a double lung transplant, and was feeling great. He moved back home to Buffalo in 2015.

He said, “I couldn’t imagine going through that, and being as positive as he was.” It was a fight he didn’t talk about much.

And after being hospitalized last week, co-workers say they expected him to be back, doing the work he loved, soon. Przybyl said, “We thought Kevin bounced back and he was tough and he would come back.”

And although he lost his fight, he outlived doctors’ expectations. Now, he’s being honored by the organizations he worked with. From the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Department to Mercy Flight to The West Seneca Police Department, he dedicated countless hours to serving the community.

All say his smile will be missed.

