TOWN OF MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says an excavator was stolen from Rt. 426 in the Town of Mina.

Officials say the 2014 Kubota vehicle was taken sometime after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 and before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Anyone with information on where it is is asked to call Investigator Randy Boland at (716) 753-4925. A reward of $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole it.