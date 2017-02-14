Future to perform at Darien Lake

(Still image of Future from the music video for "Poppin Tags," courtesy of FutureVEVO on YouTube)
DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Future will be performing at Darien Lake on May 24.

The 7 p.m. show will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black and Zoey Dollaz.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at Noon. Prices range from $26 to $89.50. While supplies last, lawn four packs will be available for $78 plus fees, but they cannot be bought on the day of the show.

Concert attenders looking to buy a lawn ticket can sit in the preferred lawn area for another $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

