It’s b-a-a-c-k! Verizon offers new unlimited data plans



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Verizon Wireless is back in the game, offering unlimited data plans for their high volume customers, with a price tag that is slightly higher than their wireless rivals, and it became available Monday.

The largest of the wireless carriers, Verizon did offer an unlimited data plan, back in 2012, but the company found the profits much more lucrative when there is a limit, and penalizing subscribers for going over their limits did create a new revenue stream.

Verizon Wireless President Ronan Dunne makes it clear in a company video, the company is bringing back its unlimited plan for its power users, because until now “they need to make a difficult choice–an inferior so-called unlimited plan on a discounted carrier, or a risk they would run out of data, or get hit with overages.”

Some of the conditions Verizon Wireless subscribers have to accept to receive the unlimited plan: 1.) agree to pay your monthly bills by autopay, where Verizon direct debits what you owe from your bank account, 2.) enroll in paperless billing–you receive your bills by email, and 3.) if any single line exceeds 22 gigabytes of data within the month, your connection speed could drop momentarily from 4G speed to 3G.

Spokesperson Carolyn Schaumberger explained, “Verizon customers will still enjoy 4G LTE data speeds after they hit the 22 GB mark, unless there is congestion on the network,” and likens the difference at 22 GB to rush hour traffic, “once the congestion on a particular cell site (or the network) clears up, customers will go back to 4G LTE speeds, even if they have reached the 22 GB threshold.”

Sprint and T-Mobile put similar conditions on their unlimited data plans. AT&T only permits customers whose unlimited data plans were grandfathered in, or they have to bundle their wireless service with a DirecTV account.

Dunne also believes Verizon Wireless’ fiber optics lines deliver a quality that is superior to the other national carriers, “Verizon unlimited includes high definition, or HD, streaming–not inferior 480p video. You also can turn your phone into a mobile hot spot, with 10 GB of high speed data, no charge.”

But as Dunne has noted, unlimited data plans might not be for everyone. If your monthly cell phone bill indicates your average usage is well below the plan you are paying for, you might want to weigh the cost of switching to unlimited data, which Verizon Wireless starts at $80 a month for one line.