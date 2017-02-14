Lake Effect Ice Cream to open new location on Hertel Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport’s Lake Effect Ice Cream has announced the location of their new Buffalo shop.

Customers will soon be able to get ice cream at 1900 Hertel Ave., which is the old Vasilis Express location.

Lake Effect hopes to open their new shop on Memorial Day.

“By far, Hertel is the most requested place for us to have a second scoop shop so we couldn’t pass up this location,” Lake Effect wrote on Facebook. “It is a perfect spot for a classic neighborhood ice cream shop in the heart of North Buffalo.”

The shop will carry all of the same ice cream flavors as the Lockport location.

