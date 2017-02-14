Lockport principal found not guilty of child endangerment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport principal has been found not guilty of two counts of child endangerment.

James Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stemmed from allegations that Snyder behaved inappropriately with young girls at a birthday party for his 12-year-old daughter, last July.

Snyder was accused of sitting a 12-year-old girl on his lap, kissing her shoulders as he was brushing her hair, and calling her “hey sexy”. The girl testified that made her feel uneasy.

The party was held at Snyder’s house in Lockport.

Snyder was also accused of getting angry at his daughter, throwing a water bottle at her, and yelling at her — allegations the daughter denied at the trial.

Snyder’s parents, who also attended the birthday party, also testified they did not witness any inappropriate behavior.

They also refuted the testimony of a responding police officer who said he believed Snyder had been drinking.

Tuesday’s verdict by a six-member jury concluded a week-long trial.

James Snyder has been on leave from his post as principal at North Park Junior High School in Lockport since his arrest.

The trial was moved to North Tonawanda after both Lockport City judges recused themselves because of family connections to Lockport City Schools.