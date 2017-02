TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Icyst Rouse has been missing since Monday morning.

Rouse is described as black, 5’6″ and 130 lbs. Police say she wears glasses and carries a gold backpack.

Anyone who has seen her or has any other information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call police at 692-2121 and press 0.