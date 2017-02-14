Second grade students spreading love while celebrating Valentine’s Day

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Love is in the air at Smallwood Elementary School on this Valentine’s Day where the littlest ones are pour out their hearts and telling us what they think the four letter word means.

“I think love is kindness,” said Molly, 7.

“Love means, to me, is that you have someone who cares about you,” said Rebekah, 8.

The second-graders have a lot of love in their hearts. Some students share that they love their friends, parents, siblings, grandparents, and pets.

Malcolm loves a girl – though he wouldn’t tell me who it is, only saying it wasn’t me.

“Something like a bracelet,” he said when I asked him if he got something for his special friend on Valentine’s Day. “She got me something first and I wanted to get her something back to show that I love her.”

Some students don’t have a special Valentine – adamantly telling me they’re flying solo this holiday, but they feel love can come to anyone, at any time.

“Love, to me, is just being nice,” said Malcolm.