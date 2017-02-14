Second grade students spreading love while celebrating Valentine’s Day

By Published: Updated:
valentines-day

 

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Love is in the air at Smallwood Elementary School on this Valentine’s Day where the littlest ones are pour out their hearts and telling us what they think the four letter word means.

“I think love is kindness,” said Molly, 7.

“Love means, to me, is that you have someone who cares about you,” said Rebekah, 8.

The second-graders have a lot of love in their hearts. Some students share that they love their friends, parents, siblings, grandparents, and pets.

Malcolm loves a girl – though he wouldn’t tell me who it is, only saying it wasn’t me.

“Something like a bracelet,” he said when I asked him if he got something for his special friend on Valentine’s Day. “She got me something first and I wanted to get her something back to show that I love her.”

Some students don’t have a special Valentine – adamantly telling me they’re flying solo this holiday, but they feel love can come to anyone, at any time.

“Love, to me, is just being nice,” said Malcolm.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s