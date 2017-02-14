Special Report: When love can be deadly

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Melania Gromek thinks back to her favorite memories of her big sister, Florence, it’s the little things that come to mind.

“She was just a good friend, did a lot of things together. Christmas baking was always together, and we just got along well we understood each other,” said Melania Gromek of Cheektowaga.

They had a 16 year age difference, but a very strong sisterly bond.

“She was just there when I needed her, and she would call every week to see how you’re doing,” said Gromek.

In 2010, Melania’s sister Florence suddenly passed away.

“It was just a surprise, it was a shock actually. Something you didn’t expect to happen,” said Gromek.

The next morning, Melania said something felt off.

“My stomach just felt uneasy. It wasn’t a pain, it wasn’t pressure, it just didn’t feel right. And my chest just, a peculiar feeling which I’ve never had before,” said Gromek.

“She presented with chest pains, shortness of breath, EKGs and blood work everything pointing towards she was having a real heart attack,” said Mohan Madhusudanan, MD, FACC, Trinity Medical Cardiology, Catholic Health Cardiologist.

Doctor Mohan says unlike most patients who have a heart attack, Melania didn’t have any major blockages in her arteries.

“We treated her, she got out of the hospital, and when I reassessed her heart again in a few weeks her heart function came back normal and that is when we made the diagnosis, this is broken heart syndrome,” said Dr. Mohan.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy known as the broken heart syndrome is caused by a sudden emotional stress trigger, but the symptoms, like Melania’s, can be subtle.

“He said you’ve had a heart attack. I’ve had a heart attack? I didn’t have any true symptoms I mean I wasn’t having trouble breathing,” said Gromek.

Dr. Mohan says the condition is not very common. In Western New York he sees 1 or 2 patients with broken heart syndrome a year. He says it’s most common in females ages 60 and up.

“Unfortunately based on the recent data, in about 4 to 10 percent of patients it can reoccur. We still don’t understand why,” said Dr. Mohan.

It’s been nearly 7 years since Melania’s sister Florence passed away. Some of the emotional pain has faded, but Melania still meets with Doctor Mohan to have her heart function monitored every 4 to 6 months.

“After the death of a closed loved one don’t disregard some symptoms because this would’ve been very easy for me to disregard and what kept me motivated I don’t know,” said Gromek.

Dr. Mohan says broken heart syndrome is considered an under recognized condition. Most people, like Melania, do survive the condition.

On a side note, after her sister Florence passed away her husband who she was with for 60 years said life wasn’t worth living without her. He also passed away just one month later.